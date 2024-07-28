Top track

On The Beach 2024: The Libertines

Brighton Beach (Open Air)
Sun, 28 Jul, 2:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £55.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please note: this event is 16+ - all 16-17 year old ticket holders must be accompanied by an 18+ ticket holder at all times.

VIP tickets are strictly 18+ only.

Any customers requiring a personal assistant should purchase a GA ticket as normal and then co...

Presented by On The Beach
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Libertines, The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers and 3 more

Venue

Brighton Beach (Open Air)

286A Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

