AHF - Crisol Presents: Sotol Tasting

Crisol
Sun, 21 Apr, 6:00 pm
Food & drinkTucson
$44.29
About

Sunday, April 21 | 6-7:30pm

21+

$40

Sotol, derived from the Dasylirion genus (aka Desert Spoon), is not an agave spirit. But it neighbors agave spirits in its similar production methods. Sotol's denomination of origin embraces three Mexican states–Chihu...

This is a 21+ event
Agave Heritage Festival
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Crisol

196 West Simpson Street, Tucson, Arizona 85701, United States

Doors open6:00 pm

