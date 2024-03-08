DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frog Farm 5

Purgatory
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Frog Farm is a risograph publisher that hosts regular events in Brooklyn, that focuses on comic readings, animation screenings and much more. Hosted by Alexander Laird, with a recurring cast of strange frogs, scientists and other guests. It's an all star l...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.