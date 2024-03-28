Top track

Corey Dennison - Don't Say You're Sorry

Corey Dennison Band

Robert's Westside
Thu, 28 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Corey Dennison Band

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Corey Dennison spent a majority of his childhood moving about Tennessee and Georgia. As a young boy, Corey heard the powerful, soulful sounds of the Blues on late night radio programs and recalls being captivated by the musi Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

COREY DENNISON BAND

Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 8:00PM

General Admission Advance: $12+ Service Fees

General Admission Day Of Show: $15 + Service Fees

Reserved Seating: $18 + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admi...

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 must be accompanied by a Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Corey Dennison Band

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

