Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Corey Dennison spent a majority of his childhood moving about Tennessee and Georgia. As a young boy, Corey heard the powerful, soulful sounds of the Blues on late night radio programs and recalls being captivated by the musi
Robert's Westside Presents:
COREY DENNISON BAND
Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 8:00PM
General Admission Advance: $12+ Service Fees
General Admission Day Of Show: $15 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $18 + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admi...
