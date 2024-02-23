DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert caritatif des 5 ans de Droit à l'école

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
À l’occasion des 5 ans de l’association, Droit à l’école organise un concert caritatif au Ground Control, ouvert à toutes et tous. De 20h à 00h30, le rap et la musique du monde seront mis à l’honneur par Daphné Swan, Coucou Gang, Pakki, Dalton John, Ismaël...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

