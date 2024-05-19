Top track

DOTE: Spring Dates 2024

Häkken
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

All die Träume, Fantasien, Beziehungsgeflechte, die großen Zweifel und die heftigen Lieben der Vergangenheit, all die Feelings; sie stehen so in den Leben herum, ehe man sie erneut nach vorne zieht und sich die ganz zentrale Frage stellt: Was ist mein Gefü...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Indie Radar Ruhr
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DOTE

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

