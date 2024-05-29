Top track

CRUDO pres. EARTHEATER + NZIRIA + YONIRO

Hacienda
Wed, 29 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

𝕮𝕽𝖀𝕯𝕺 pres. EARTHEATER live

29 MAY ⟡ HACIENDA, ROME

⟡ EARTHEATER live
⟡ NZIRIA dj set
⟡ YONIRO live

An extraterrestrial deity with a three-octave range and goose-bump electronics arrives in Rome for the first Italian date as part of an inter...

Questo è un evento 18+
Visioni Parallele

Lineup

Eartheater, Nziria

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

