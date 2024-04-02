DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Choke Chain is the solo project of Mark Trueman, taking influence from Industrial, EBM, Dark Electro, Goth and Punk. The project Creates sinister and punishing soundscapes that never let up the intensity and aggression.
