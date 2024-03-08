Top track

Loraine James with Band

Trauma Bar und Kino
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Loraine James

You may know British producer and musician Loraine James under the alias Whatever The Weather, but whichever name she goes by, her experimental bass hits are undeniable. Taking inspirations from jungle, DnB, dance and IDM, James insists her projects are no

Event information

A Berlin debut of Loraine James live with drummer Fyn Dobson and support from songstress Milyma

LORAINE JAMES Loraine James - not Lorraine James, Loraine Jones, or any other common misspelling - began developing her musical language early in life. Growing...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Trauma Bar und Kino.
Lineup

Loraine James

Venue

Trauma Bar und Kino

Heidestraße 50, 10557 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

