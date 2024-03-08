Top track

The End

Rollover w/ Acid Pauli

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€11.50

The End
About

Join us on Friday, March 9th, for a mind-bending Rollover party! Immerse yourself in the psychedelic sounds of Acid Pauli, and the groove to the ecletic beats curated by Ibiza's finest, Luca Averna & Camilo Miranda.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Lineup

Acid Pauli, Camilo Miranda, Luca Averna

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

