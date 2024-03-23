DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HOWL QUEER RAVE

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

QUEER RAVE Howl is launching in a whole new venue: THE CAUSE! Are you ready to follow us on several rooms of fun, different rooms different music style and performances?

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HOWL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

