DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Douglas in Fur + The Clouds + Candide

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 19 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Douglas in Fur

Bonding over David Lynch films and Velvet Underground records, Douglas in Fur is a London four-piece that marries together sharp lyrics with even sharper guitar lines. Tunes such as ‘Fran Smokes Alone’ and ‘Be My Cliche’ show off their Cure...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Douglas in Fur

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.