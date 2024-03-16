DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saint Patricks Day Party

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 am
PartyChicago
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for Chicagos favorite Saint Patricks Day event at Electric Hotel Nightclub. 20+ DJ's playing all your favorite songs with three full service bars. Party starst at 8am and goes until 5am Sunday morning. All day drink specials on all your favorite Sa...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open8:00 am

