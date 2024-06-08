DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Melissa Ferrick

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $33.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Melissa Ferrick live at Eddie's Attic!

Melissa Ferrick is a Professor of the Practice at Northeastern University in the Music Department at the College of Arts Media and Design. Ferrick teaches courses on songwriting (focusing on lyric, melody, and intent...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Melissa Ferrick

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

