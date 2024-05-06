Top track

The Orielles

Komedia Studio
Mon, 6 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50

About The Orielles

Formed when they were still teenagers, The Orielles’ highly danceable sound on early releases such as 2018’s Silver Dollar Moment was informed by the lighter side of 1980s post-punk, the loose-limbed rhythms of Afro-funk and the trippy textures of late-’90 Read more

Event information

As part of Komedia’s 30th birthday week we welcome The Orielles to play a very intimate show in the Komedia studio.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Komedia Brighton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Orielles

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

