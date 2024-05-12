Top track

Rosie Tucker

Siberia
Sun, 12 May, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$16.13

About

Rosie Tucker is a born songwriter, an evocative vocalist, an accomplished rock instrumentalist, and a funny gender-queer art weirdo serving up truly fresh indie rock with an ear for the long queer lineage of politically conscious singer-poets like The Indi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rosie Tucker

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

