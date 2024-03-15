DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You Shall Not Pass…. as a bonafide LOTR stan unless you prove it at this quiz! Do you know what a hobbit’s favourite food is, or where to get the best pipe weed in The Shire? How many rings did Sauron actually make? Saddle up and join us for the ultimate M...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.