El Sótano Club: Kike Pravda, Presentación álbum, Mentho (Utopia society records) Javier Gantz

El Sótano
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mentho presenta su ábum -The Numbers- en Utopía Society Records;

El proyecto Mentho debutó en 2016 en el sello Mondo Diskos del club Mondo (Madrid) cocinado por los hermanos Javier y Luis Garayalde aka Wagon cookin', Kyodai, Nebari, Mr Offbeat etc...

Des...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
Lineup

Kike Pravda

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

