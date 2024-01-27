DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You are all invited to The Electric Church's Electric Funeral at The 13th Floor happening on Jan 27!
Procession carried by
White Dog
Gran Moreno
Heavy The Mountain
dj set by Velosi
Doors at 9pm
A Funeral attire encouraged
