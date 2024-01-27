DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Electric Church's Electric Funeral ft. White Dog, Gran Moreno, Heavy The Mountain + DJ Velosi

The 13th Floor
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
About

You are all invited to The Electric Church's Electric Funeral at The 13th Floor happening on Jan 27!

Procession carried by

White Dog

Gran Moreno

Heavy The Mountain

dj set by Velosi

Doors at 9pm

A Funeral attire encouraged

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Electric Church
Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

