Blackbird Days: Komarov MB, Bad Plug, LAGS - DAY 1

Covo Club
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€9.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ritorna il festival dei giorni più freddo dell'anno, per scaldarvi con le nostre band punk rock preferite: sono di nuovo i Blackbird Days, il 9 e 10 febbraio al Covo Club! 🥶

Abbandonate il divano e le raggelanti rassegne canore, a scaldarvi ci pensiamo n...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

LAGS

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

