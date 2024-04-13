Top track

The Guy That Says Goodbye to You Is Out of His Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Griffin House

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Guy That Says Goodbye to You Is Out of His Mind
Got a code?

About

Griffin House live at Eddie's Attic!

“If you are looking to be blown away by raw talent, then look no further than Griffin House.” —American Songwriter

“Rising Star” is not a phrase one would normally use to describe an artist like Griffin House, who has...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Griffin House

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.