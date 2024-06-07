Top track

HUNDREDS - Aftermath

Hundreds

Schanzenzelt
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €33.66

About

HUNDREDS im Schanzenzelt
presented by Draussen im Grünen

Es gibt diese Alben, die einen genau im richtigen Moment erwischen. Klar, die muss jeder für sich finden und ein Text wie dieser sollte sich nicht anmaßen, die emotionale Wirkung des neuen, vierte...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Schanzenzelt, Draussen im Grünen, OHA! Music, All Artists Agency & Rodrec
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hundreds

Venue

Schanzenzelt

Sternschanze 1, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

