Juju's Presents: Jack Marlow

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Free

About

DJ and producer Jack Marlow takes to the Juju's turntables for an all-night-long DJ set, exploring house, garage, RnB, soul, hip-hop and beyond. Free entry.

JACK MARLOW

Jack Marlow is a DJ and producer from Liverpool. Originally known for his YouTube bea...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jack Marlow

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

