MEGA RANGE

Location TBA, Miami
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$21.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

If you're feeling like you have no place to dance until the sun comes up

we've got you covered...

join RANGE for their SUMMER CLOSING PARTY KICK OFF

We are keeping the party going

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RANGE.
Lineup

5
Duality, Kujo, Bozito and 5 more

Venue

Location TBA, Miami

Miami, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

