Arche + Animal

POPUP!
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ARCHE

La pop décalée de Arche affronte la complexité du monde avec une nonchalance presque insolente. Après un premier EP sobrement nommé « le A » qui à connu un joli succès, ainsi que quelques festivals et premières parties remarquées (L’Impératrice, Feu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
Lineup

Arche

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

