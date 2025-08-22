DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Somergloom VIP: Pre party + 2 Day Pass + Perks

ONCE at The Center For Arts at The Armory
22 Aug - 25 Aug
$83.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Attend Somergloom in style and help local, inclusive arts as a VIP supporter. The VIP PASS is important to the funding of this wonderful festival and we thank you for being a sponsor of Somergloom.

The VIP PASS includes tickets to both days, plus an invit...

21+
Presented by ONCE and Somergloom
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spiritual Poison, Royal Thunder

Venue

ONCE at The Center For Arts at The Armory

191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

