YokoO [Open-Air] & Guest on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 14 Jun, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
French-Australian DJ and producer YokoO’s music reflects the meditative process in which it is made. His sets are a rare fusion of trance house, film pop and eclectic sounds from his travels around the world, anchored by a deep connection to nature.

On June 14th, 2024, join us at The Roof of Superior Ingredients for an evening with YokoO, the renowned French-born DJ and producer. Following a year of artistic growth, YokoO returns to this iconic Brooklyn venue for a headlining performance that cements...

This is an 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

YokoO

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

