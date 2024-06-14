DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
French-Australian DJ and producer YokoO’s music reflects the meditative process in which it is made. His sets are a rare fusion of trance house, film pop and eclectic sounds from his travels around the world, anchored by a deep connection to nature.
On June 14th, 2024, join us at The Roof of Superior Ingredients for an evening with YokoO, the renowned French-born DJ and producer. Following a year of artistic growth, YokoO returns to this iconic Brooklyn venue for a headlining performance that cements...
