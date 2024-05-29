DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vibe Check

Bourbon on Division
Wed, 29 May, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VIBE CHECK is a monthly Wednesday event for likeminded people to come together network showcase art & live music.

GOOD VIBES ONLY!

VIBE CHECK ✅

MAY 29TH WEDNESDAY

Live from @bourbonondivision

Show time : 9pm to 2am

Power by : @skagg_chicago

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.