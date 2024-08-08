Top track

Cole Chaney - Back to Kentucky

COLE CHANEY "Legends and Verse Tour"

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Legends and Verse Tour"

COLE CHANEY

Thursday, August 5th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Cole Chaney

"Originally from Boyd County, KY, Chaney has since relocated to Lexington and is sure to be the next big thing coming out of Kentuc...

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cole Chaney

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.