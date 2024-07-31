Top track

Camarão Que Dorme a Onda Leva

Marcelo D2

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50

About

A standout figure in Brazil’s vibrant music culture, Marcelo D2 has been revolutionising the South American hip-hop scene since the 1990s.

Co-founding the iconic band Planet Hemp in ‘93, D2 and his compatriots used their explosive blend of rap and rock to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marcelo D2

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

