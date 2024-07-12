DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sequoia | Questo sì che è un vero uomo

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Fri, 12 Jul, 9:00 pm
ArtMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Doppio spettacolo in programmazione!

Sequoia di Matteo Mascolo

Danzatrici: Gabriella Argirò, Chiara Esposito.

Musica: Bartholomäus Traubeck

Quando entriamo in un bosco, o in una foresta, possiamo avvertire che qualcosa si nasconde alla nostra capacità...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Movement APS.

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

