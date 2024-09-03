DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reyna Tropical

Musicbox Lisboa
Tue, 3 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€27.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Reyna Tropical é liderado pela guitarrista, cantora, compositora e produtora Fabiola Reyna (fundadora da She Shreds Media). Explorando as paisagens da diáspora tropical, Reyna Tropical é uma exploração musical da intuição, transição, conexão e continuação...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Everything is New
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reyna Tropical

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.