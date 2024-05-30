DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spritz Factor

Largo Venue
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
PartyRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Finale Spritz Factor 2024

La fase conclusiva del contest, sarà un grande evento che permetterà a tante realtà e progetti di condividere ed esprimere al meglio la propria arte.

Dalle h19 il Giardino di Largo Venue ospiterà per due ore un festival della mu...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

