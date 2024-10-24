Top track

LICE - Red Fibres

LICE

Corsica Studios
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Oct 24th - Corsica Studios

LICE

£14 / 7:30

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LICE

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

