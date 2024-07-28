DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

E vissero felici e contenti

BASE Milano
Sun, 28 Jul, 6:00 pm
TheatreMilano
From €6
About

Marionette d'Estate torna ospite a BASE Milano in occasione di ESTATE DI BASE.

BURATTINI CORTESI

Fondata nel 1982 da Daniele Cortesi, la compagnia presenta spettacoli di burattini tradizionali. Daniele Cortesi ha iniziato il suo percorso artistico ne...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Compagnia Marionettistica Carlo Colla e Figli | Associazione Grupporiani.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:30 pm

