The John Otway Band

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£21.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We welcome back the wonderful John Otway, English singer-songwriter who has built a sizeable cult audience through extensive touring, a surreal sense of humour and a self-deprecating underdog persona.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Otway

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

