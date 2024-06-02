DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riva Rhythms & Records

Strongroom Bar
Sun, 2 Jun, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
Join us at Strongroom, Shoreditch, for an unforgettable Sunday afternoon filled with the finest feel-good records and a live performance by the sensational Australian pop artist, Holly Riva, who's in the UK celebrating the release of her new single, Devil...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

