Mary Timony - 13 Bees

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUMMER THUNDER: Mary Timony Band • Whisper State

Union Pool
Sun, 21 Jul, 2:00 pm
New York
Free

About

SUMMER THUNDER: Mary Timony Band • Whisper State

2pm Doors • Rain or Shine

RSVP is not required for entry

RSVP does not guarantee entry

Entry is based on capacity

First come first served

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC C...

Presented by Union Pool.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Timony Band

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

