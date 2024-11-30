DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LIMITED EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Brought to you by HELLOMTTHW and The Line Of Best Fit, POP NEVER DIES celebrates the best and boldest pop music in existence. From sing-along staples from the likes of Robyn, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Rihanna t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.