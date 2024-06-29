Top track

Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

I told Them Stadium Concert Afterparty

Eight Embankment
Sat, 29 Jun, 11:30 pm
PartyLondon
£23.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I told Them Stadium After Party Saturday 29th June London Taking Place at Eight Embankment NightClub with a 4AM Finish

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cokobar.
Venue

Eight Embankment

8 Victoria Embankment, Westminster, London, WC2R 2AB, United Kingdom
Doors open11:30 pm

