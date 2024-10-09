DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seb Lowe

Electric Ballroom
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SJM Concerts Presents

Seb Lowe

Plus support

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seb Lowe

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.