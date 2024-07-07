DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Summer Series has arrived! Join us at Progress Centre for our first taste of Summer in Manchester!
Sunday 7th July Doors open 5pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from Studio 338. The hottest link up since Destiny’s Child. @chuckieonline &...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.