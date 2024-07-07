DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams - Summer Series (Manchester)

The Progress Centre
Sun, 7 Jul, 5:00 pm
PartyManchester
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Summer Series has arrived! Join us at Progress Centre for our first taste of Summer in Manchester!

Sunday 7th July Doors open 5pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from Studio 338. The hottest link up since Destiny’s Child. @chuckieonline &...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Progress Centre

Progress Centre, Charlton Pl, Ardwick, Manchester M12 6HS
Doors open5:00 pm

