Nduduzo Makhathini - Amathongo

Nduduzo Makhathini - Blue Note Records Album Release Show

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
About Nduduzo Makhathini

Nduduzo Makhathini has earned widespread acclaim for the genuinely spiritual transcendence of his music. For Makhathini, a Zulu healer and educator who has delved deeply into the histories and traditions of his ancestors, improvised music has never been me

Event information

Nduduzo Makhathini - Blue Note Records Album Release Show - Presented by NYC Winter Jazzfest - Live at LPR on June 8th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:30 PM doors | 8:30 PM show (all ages)

This is an all ages event
Presented by NYC Winter Jazzfest
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Nduduzo Makhathini

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

