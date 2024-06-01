DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Saturday, 1st June, it is with great pleasure that we welcome pianist, composer, vocalist & producer Dominic J Marshall to the Ninety One Living Room stage for a special live show. (Two sets).
ABOUT DOMINIC J MARSHALL
Pianist, composer, vocalist, beat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.