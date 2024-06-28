DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fletchr Fletchr & Love Malison come to Hoxton for a night of alternative expression at The Courtyard Theatre. Fletchr Fletchr bring you the reverb drenched electronics - Love Malison bring the riffs.
Support TBA
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.