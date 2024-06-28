DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fletchr Fletchr X Love Malison

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fletchr Fletchr & Love Malison come to Hoxton for a night of alternative expression at The Courtyard Theatre. Fletchr Fletchr bring you the reverb drenched electronics - Love Malison bring the riffs.

Support TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Courtyard Theatre.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

