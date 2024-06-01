DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BookLab "Gaza. Dopo il 7 ottobre" con Gad Lerner

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
TalkMilano
Free
About

BOOKLAB / LE ORIGINI DEL CONFLITTO - 17.00, Sala Polifunzionale

Gaza. Dopo il 7 ottobre: odio e amore per Israele

di e con Gad Lerner (Feltrinelli, 2024) assieme a Widad Tamimi (scrittrice)

Modera Jacopo Tondelli

Con la nuova edizione di Che Storia! vo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy

Doors open5:45 pm

