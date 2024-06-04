DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mark T Goddard’s 40th Birthday Bash

The George Tavern
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join musician, author, and photographer Mark T Goddard as he celebrates his 40th birthday. Mark will hit the stage with his rocking ’n’ rolling heavy blues band, The Brothers Goddard, joined by a stellar lineup of guest performers. All night long, DJs will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

