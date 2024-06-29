Top track

sillygirlcarmen - Bad Blues

SILLYGIRLCARMEN

Night We Met
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNashville
$14.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Interested in purchasing a VIP table? Please reach out to tables@nightwemet.com for all table requests.

About SILLYGIRLCARMEN:

Carmen Johnson is an active DJ, singer and actress born in Detroit who performs under the name sillygirlcarmen. She’s played in...

This is a 21+ event. Entry is permitted with proper ID only.
Presented by Night We Met.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Night We Met

114 12th Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

Dress Code

To ensure the most elevated experience for all, we kindly ask our guests to abide by a smart casual dress code.

The following are not permitted in the club:

Hoodies, joggers & sweatpants

Shorts, athletic tops, undershirts, jerseys

Flip flops, sandals & slides

Work or construction boots

Fan clacking

Ticketing & Entry

All tickets will need to be purchased through DICE prior to entry. You will scan your ticket at the check-in window when you arrive. We will not have a box office for ticket purchases on site.

Hours of Operation

Open from Thursday-Sunday

Thursday: 6pm-1:00am

Friday: 6pm-3:00am

Saturday: 6pm-3:00am

Sunday: 6pm-1:00am

Available Monday-Wednesday for private bookings

See our Calendar for upcoming events

Age Requirements

Age 21 and Over. Entry is permitted with proper ID only.

Acceptable identification includes: U.S. driver’s license and all U.S. & International passports recognized by the U.S.

Cashless

Night We Met is a completely cashless operation for all bar, food & merchandise purchases.

Refunds

All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or refunded. In the case of an event cancellation without a rescheduled date, a full refund will be automatically issued to each patron on the credit card used to purchase. By purchasing a ticket to this event, you agree to this purchase policy. Before purchasing your tickets, we urge you to confirm the title, time and location of the event.

Table Reservations

Please reach out to tables@nightwemet.com for all table requests.

General Questions

For all general questions, please email info@nightwemet.com.

