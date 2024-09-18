Top track

SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues)

Fana Hues

POPUP!
Wed, 18 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.73

About

Super! présente Fana Hues le 18 septembre au POPUP!

Le 14 juin 2024, Fana Hues a dévoilé son troisième album Moth, dans lequel la chanteuse-compositrice californienne explore toute la gamme du néo-soul psychédélique, en méditant sur les questions de cœur....

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Fana Hues

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

