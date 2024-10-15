Top track

Slowly Separate

Crows

Village Underground
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£21.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crows have arrived. Reason Enough, their third album, is the one the band have taken the longest to write – partly because they had to fit the exercise around working full-time jobs, but also because of the freedom that was afforded to them around this spe...

Presented by Bad Vibrations.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crows

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

